Kentucky Derby Odds: Updated Betting Lines After Post Position Draw

Will Tuesday’s post draw prove to pay serious dividends in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby?
Dating back to 1900, the horse that’s drawn the fifth position has gone on to win the race 14 times, more than any other starting spot. Audible, one of the favorites in this year’s Run for the Roses, drew lucky No. 5, while odds-on favorite Justify will be close behind at No. 7.
Here are the latest odds for every horse in the field, courtesy of OddsShark:
Justify: +400
Mendelssohn: +400
Audible: +600
Magnum Moon: +800
Bolt d’Oro: +900
Good Magic: +1100
Vino Rosso: +1600
Hofburg: +2000
Noble Indy: +2000
My Boy Jack: +2200
Solomini: +2200
Enticed: +2500
Flameaway: +3300
Free Drop Billy: +3300
Promises Fulfilled: +3300
Combatant: +4000
Firenze Fire: +4000
Bravazo: +5000
Lone Sailor: +5000
