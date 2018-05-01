Kentucky Derby Odds: Updated Betting Lines After Post Position Draw

Photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Will Tuesday’s post draw prove to pay serious dividends in the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby?

Dating back to 1900, the horse that’s drawn the fifth position has gone on to win the race 14 times, more than any other starting spot. Audible, one of the favorites in this year’s Run for the Roses, drew lucky No. 5, while odds-on favorite Justify will be close behind at No. 7.

Here are the latest odds for every horse in the field, courtesy of OddsShark:

Justify: +400

Mendelssohn: +400

Audible: +600

Magnum Moon: +800

Bolt d’Oro: +900

Good Magic: +1100

Vino Rosso: +1600

Hofburg: +2000

Noble Indy: +2000

My Boy Jack: +2200

Solomini: +2200

Enticed: +2500

Flameaway: +3300

Free Drop Billy: +3300

Promises Fulfilled: +3300

Combatant: +4000

Firenze Fire: +4000

Bravazo: +5000

Lone Sailor: +5000