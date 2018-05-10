Kevin Garnett Explains How Danny Ainge Has Thrived As Celtics Executive

Danny Ainge has quite the track record as a Boston Celtics executive.

The C’s president of basketball operations has made a number of impactful moves since joining Boston’s front office in 2003, including the now-infamous Brooklyn Nets trade in 2013, hiring Brad Stevens and forming “The Big 3” ahead of the 2007-08 season.

One member of that trio, Kevin Garnett, had high praise for Ainge during Wednesday’s edition of “KG’s Area 21” on TNT. Garnett believes Ainge’s success as a front-office executive stems from his innate knowledge of the game, clear vision and clever style.

"He's very realistic. He doesn't play to a lot of cliches."@KGArea21 on Danny Ainge #TheWarmup pic.twitter.com/b14OMLzzpD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 9, 2018

If Ainge continues to push all the right buttons for the Celtics, there’s a good chance additional banners could be raised to the TD Garden rafters.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports