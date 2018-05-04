Kevin Hart Endured Airplane Scare Prior To Sixers Vs. Celtics Game 2

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Hart’s most recent trip to Boston was bumpy to say the least.

The comedian endured an airplane crash scare on Thursday afternoon when the private plane on which he was flying blew a tire while landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport. Hart revealed the scare on Instagram and Snapchat.

“God is Good with a capital G,” Hart wrote. “…Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and s–t got real for a second. No body was harmed…Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. …”

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident via email to The Boston Globe.

“The runway was closed temporarily to make sure all debris was cleared,” the FAA said in a statement, per the Globe.

Hart was traveling to Boston to attend Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semifinals series Thursday night at TD Garden. Hart watched in agony as the Celtics took a 2-0 series lead on a wild comeback win over Hart’s beloved Sixers.