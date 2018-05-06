Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Vegas Golden Knights can advance to the Western Conference finals with a win Sunday against the San Jose Sharks.

Reminder: The Knights are an expansion franchise in the midst of their first season in the NHL.

Vegas won Game 5 of their second-round series Friday night and has a chance to clinch in Game 6, which will be played in front of a frenzied crowd inside the “Shark Tank.” The Sharks, of course, need to win in order to send the series to a do-or-die Game 7.

Here’s how to watch Knights vs. Sharks Game 6 online:

When: Sunday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports