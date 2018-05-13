Kobe Bryant Injects Life Into Kobe Vs. LeBron Debate With Twitter Like

Photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images

Who is better basketball player? Kobe Bryant or LeBron James?

This isn’t a new debate by any means, but it was brought back to life Saturday thanks to social media.

Bryant, who retired from the NBA in 2016, liked a tweet insinuating he, not James, was the better player.

Take a look:

Kobe Bryant liking a tweet saying he's more skilled than LeBron James is the only NBA news you need tonight. pic.twitter.com/ViPEkc48K9 — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) May 13, 2018

Of the 59 likes Bryant has, this is the lone tweet regarding the debate between the two. But as of Sunday, Bryant has since unliked the tweet.

Interesting.

This debate is likely far from over and can easily keep going until James calls it a career. But until then, the world of Twitter knows where Bryant’s opinion lies.