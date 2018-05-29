Kobe Bryant’s Book On ‘Mamba Mentality’ Due Out In October

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kobe Bryant is trying to transfer his basketball knowledge to a different type of audience.

The NBA legend announced Tuesday he’s writing a book on his approach to basketball. MCD/FSG will publish “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play” on Oct. 23, and Bryant’s fans in Los Angeles and beyond are expected to devour his first nonfiction book since his retirement from the NBA.

"The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" book comes out October 23, 2018! Learn how I approached the process and the craft, accompanied by 20 yrs of photos from the incomparable @ADBPhotoInc. Intros by @paugasol & @PhilJackson11 https://t.co/Na41sWLmtp pic.twitter.com/POFZnOwZPm — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 29, 2018

“For the first time, and in his own words, Bryant reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically to not just succeed at the game, but to excel,” MCD/FSG said in a press release. “Readers will learn how Bryant studied an opponent, how he channeled his passion for the game, how he played through injuries. They’ll also get fascinating granular detail as he breaks down specific plays and match-ups from throughout his career.”

Bryant’s former Lakers coach Phil Jackson will pen the introduction, and former Lakers center Pau Gasol is tasked with writing the foreword. The book also will include more than 200 pictures taken by legendary basketball photographer Andrew D. Bernstein.

Given Bryant’s success in the film industry, no one should be surprised if he adds a Pulitzer Prize to his trophy cabinet.