Kyle Busch Rips Own Pit Crew After Runner-Up Finish In NASCAR Truck Race

Kyle Busch finished runner-up in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but you wouldn’t have known it by listening to him after the race.

Busch had to fight threw a pair of pit-road penalties, both of which resulted from crew members jumping over the wall too soon. Still, Busch drove his No. 51 Toyota Tundra to second place behind race-winner Johnny Sauter.

When asked after the race how he managed the great finish, Busch pulled no punches when discussing his pit crew.

“Pure talent,” Busch said. “That’s about it. My pit crew did absolutely nothing to help me out tonight. My truck drove like (crap) … But somehow, some way I was able to get back to the front. Had a blast.”

Yikes.

Busch, of course, is no stranger to throwing temper tantrums before, during and after races.

