Kyrie Irving Appears As Uncle Drew In PSA About Planning For Retirement

Kyrie Irving is well known for plenty of things, from basketball, to acting to “believing” the world is flat.

But his newest venture may come as a bit of a surprise to most: Retirement.

That’s right, the Boston Celtics point guard was involved in a public service announcement regarding folks’ futures once they call it a career. AARP used clips involving Irving and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal from Irving’s upcoming “Uncle Drew” movie to implore people to be as gifted in preparing for retirement as Uncle Drew is on the hardwood.

Take a look:

Certainly a unique angle.

The five-time All-Star’s retirement situation probably is a little different than most people’s, but it never hurts to have a reminder to do your due diligence in planning for your future.