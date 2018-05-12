Lane Johnson Shares Lesson Eagles Can Learn From Patriots After Winning Super Bowl

It has been north of three months since the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII, and with each passing day Philly has to put the past further in their rear-view mirror.

Philly beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl back in February, with the Eagles claiming their first title in franchise history. The team they defeated, of course, was no stranger to playing — and winning — on the biggest stage. Because of that, the Patriots have proven that they are composed and able to move on, which allows them to consistently be competitive.

For Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson, learning how to stay focused after the victory is something they can take from the Patriots.

Take a listen to what Johnson had to say on FOX Sports 1’s “First Things First”:

"Can we repeat? Do we have enough talent to repeat? Yes. Does that mean we're going to? No. It's all about being disciplined. I think it's one thing we can learn from the Patriots." via @Lanejohnson65 pic.twitter.com/eRBoyqrRPD — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) May 11, 2018

Certainly not a bad group to learn from.

Although, Johnson does believe that playing for the Patriots is playing for a “fear-based” organization.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images