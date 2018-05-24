Watch Larry Nance Jr. Ignite Celtics-Cavs Skirmish By Shoving Marcus Morris

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — It only was a matter of time before things got a little chippy in the Eastern Conference finals.

Just under two minutes into the second quarter of Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, Marcus Morris disrupted LeBron James’ attempted alley-oop pass to Larry Nance Jr.

Morris had some choice words for Nance after the rejection, which the Cavs forward evidently took exception with, shoving Morris in the back and igniting a brief altercation between the two teams.

Tempers flare in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/2RC37TRczg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2018

Morris, Nance and Terry Rozier all were issued technical fouls for their respective roles in the hoopla, which certainly got a rise out of TD Garden, especially after Morris fired up the crowd once he emerged from the sea of bodies.