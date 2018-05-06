LeBron James’ Game 3 Buzzer-Beater Puts Raptors On Brink Of Elimination

LeBron James continues to silence the critics who say he’s isn’t clutch.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star put his team up 3-0 in its second-round NBA playoff series against the Toronto Raptors with a buzzer-beater off the glass to win Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.
The Raptors trailed most of the game but fought back in the fourth quarter, tying the score when rookie OG Anunoby hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.
Unfortunately for the Raptors, they left too much time for James to win the game.
Both Eastern Conference semifinals series appear to be over. The Boston Celtics also lead their Round 2 series 3-0 after a thrilling overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.
Could we see Celtics vs. Cavs in the conference finals in back-to-back seasons?
Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP