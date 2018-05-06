LeBron James’ Game 3 Buzzer-Beater Puts Raptors On Brink Of Elimination

LeBron James continues to silence the critics who say he’s isn’t clutch.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star put his team up 3-0 in its second-round NBA playoff series against the Toronto Raptors with a buzzer-beater off the glass to win Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday night.

IT'S GOOD TO BE KING 👑!@KingJames does it again and wins Game 3 at the 🚨!#NBAPlayoffs | #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/F0sZsQTvfr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2018

The Raptors trailed most of the game but fought back in the fourth quarter, tying the score when rookie OG Anunoby hit a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds remaining in regulation.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, they left too much time for James to win the game.

LeBron James @KingJames is the only player over the last 15 postseasons with multiple buzzer-beaters in a single postseason. pic.twitter.com/MtBQkXqL0W — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 6, 2018

Both Eastern Conference semifinals series appear to be over. The Boston Celtics also lead their Round 2 series 3-0 after a thrilling overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Could we see Celtics vs. Cavs in the conference finals in back-to-back seasons?

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports