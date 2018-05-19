LeBron James Offers Candid Explanation Of How He Handles Playoff Losses

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James firmly stated that he “wouldn’t lose sleep” over the Cleveland Cavaliers’ loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals, but the star forward just might have been trying to put on a brave face.

Ahead of Saturday’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena, James spoke rather candidly about how he responds to playoff defeats.

“I mean, I lose sleep,” James said, per ESPN. “I mean, at the end of the day, when you lose any game in the postseason, (you lose sleep), so it’s never comfort. Playoffs is never comfort. There’s nothing about the playoffs that’s comfortable until you either win it all or you lose and go into the summer.

“So, for me, it’s always (a) day-to-day grind to figure out ways that you can be better.”

This postseason has been as demanding as ever for James, and the three-time champion certainly has answered the bell. Through 13 games of these playoffs, James is averaging 33.4 points per contest to go along with 9.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists. But given how the Cavs collectively have played against the C’s in the ECF, Cleveland might only have two games left before it embarks on summer vacation.