LeBron James Passed Multiple Tests After Collision With Jayson Tatum

BOSTON — A Jayson Tatum elbow to the face knocked LeBron James briefly out of Game 2 Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The collision occurred in the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ 107-94 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and sent James to the locker room to be checked out.

After the game, James said he felt he needed to go back to “recalibrate” before returning to the court.

“It was a tough blow. Obviously incidental,” James said. “His shoulder hit me right square in the jaw. (I) just wanted to go back to the back and make sure everything was fine.”

When asked if he was checked for a concussion, he didn’t answer it with a simple yes or no:

“I was checked for multiple things and I passed them all. That’s why I was able to come back and finish the half.”

Interesting.

James, however, did finish the night with a triple-double and a team-high 42 points along with scoring 21 of the Cavs’ 27 first quarter points.

He’ll have three days to rest before the series shifts to Cleveland for the next two games, so it will be interesting to see how he comes out and plays in Saturday’s Game 3.