LeBron James Shows Off Freakish Memory With Detailed Recall Of Celtics’ Run

BOSTON — Every now and then, LeBron James will remind you that he’s one of the sharpest basketball minds in NBA history.

The Cavaliers superstar showed off his precise attention to detail Sunday afternoon following Cleveland’s 108-83 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden.

In his postgame press conference, James was asked to comment on the Celtics’ 7-0 run to open the fourth quarter. But instead of providing a generic, roundabout answer, the star forward unleashed a highly detailed account of what took place during that stretch.

The recollection was so impressive, in fact, that James received a round of applause from the media for his impressive remarks.

James’ photographic memory certainly will be put to good use as the Cavaliers prepare for Tuesday’s Game 2 at TD Garden.

