LeBron James Won’t Lose Sleep Over Cavs’ Loss To Celtics (Unless This Happens)

LeBron James appreciates your concern. But he’s just fine, thank you.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are two losses away from a playoff exit after the Boston Celtics earned a decisive victory Tuesday in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

While James was hardly to blame for Cleveland’s 107-94 loss — he went off for 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists — the Cavs star faces a huge challenge in digging his team out of an 0-2 series hole.

Just as he did after Game 1, though, James insisted he’s not stressing.

“How will I digest it? I’m going to go home tonight and see my three kids, see my family, re-calibrate, see my mom,” James said after the game. “I think I’ll be fine. I’m not going to lose sleep over it. You go out and when you lay everything on the line, at the end of the day, you can live with that.”

There is one thing LeBron can’t live with, however.

“The only way I probably won’t get sleep tonight is if (Cavs forward) Kev(in) (Love) don’t get asked a question. I’m going to lose a lot of sleep if someone doesn’t ask him a question. I’m leaving.”

Here’s video of James’ knee-slapper:

LeBron just wants the media to show Kevin some love! 😂#GameTime pic.twitter.com/VTidq8o0lS — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 16, 2018

The media obliged by asking Love, whose 22 points earned him a spot at the podium next to James, a pair of questions. That means LeBron admittedly had no reason to lose sleep, even given the historic odds against him: The Celtics are 37-0 all-time when leading a best-of-seven series 2-0.

The C’s are 1-4 on the road this postseason, so James and Co. have a chance to climb back into this series in Games 3 and 4 at Quicken Loans Arena. But LeBron’s teammates will need to give him a lot more than they did Tuesday night to justify his lack of concern.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images