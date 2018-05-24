LiAngelo Ball To Work Out For These Teams Ahead Of NBA Draft 2018

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

If LiAngelo Ball has an NBA career, it seems destined to start on the West Coast.

The middle Ball brother told Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy on Wednesday he intends to work out privately for three Pacific Division teams prior to the 2018 NBA Draft.

.@LiAngeloBall says he interviewed with the Thunder and Suns yesterday at the @ProBBallCombine. After this event ends, he has private workouts scheduled with the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 23, 2018

Ball, 19, declared for the draft in March with hopes of joining his older brother, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, next season in the NBA. Most observers doubt any team will draft him June 21, but he’s trying to enhance his standing prior to that date.

The list of teams with which he has scheduled workouts suggests he also might be positioning himself for an invitation to training camp or to sign with one of their G League affiliates. If he chooses the latter route, his pro basketball career in the United States will begin close to his hometown of Los Angeles.