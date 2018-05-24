NBA

LiAngelo Ball To Work Out For These Teams Ahead Of NBA Draft 2018

by on Thu, May 24, 2018 at 10:16AM
1,911
LiAngelo Ball

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

If LiAngelo Ball has an NBA career, it seems destined to start on the West Coast.

The middle Ball brother told Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy on Wednesday he intends to work out privately for three Pacific Division teams prior to the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ball, 19, declared for the draft in March with hopes of joining his older brother, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, next season in the NBA. Most observers doubt any team will draft him June 21, but he’s trying to enhance his standing prior to that date.

The list of teams with which he has scheduled workouts suggests he also might be positioning himself for an invitation to training camp or to sign with one of their G League affiliates. If he chooses the latter route, his pro basketball career in the United States will begin close to his hometown of Los Angeles.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties