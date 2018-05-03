Lightning Capitalized On Bruins’ Poor Play In Front Of Net In Game 3

BOSTON — Scoring has been an issue for the Bruins in two losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, but Boston’s biggest problem in its 4-1 loss in Game 3 at TD Garden was defending the front of the net.

The Lightning scored three times from the low slot Wednesday night, including Ondrej Palat’s two goals in the first four minutes of the game, as well Anthony Cirelli’s tally late in the first period that put Tampa Bay up 3-1 after Boston cut the lead in half with a Patrice Bergeron power-play goal.

Overall the B’s allowed 16 high-danger scoring chances in all situations (10 of them in the first period alone), and 13 during 5-on-5 play, per Natural Stat Trick. That’s way too many good looks from in close to the net, especially against a Lightning team loaded with elite skill that led the NHL in goals scored during the regular season.

“We always talk about the slot battle and (Wednesday) I think we lost that,” Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask said.

“Try to be better at it next game. The further you get in the playoffs the tighter the games get and the more you have to pay attention to your details. (Wednesday) we didn’t do a good enough job of that. We’ll try to get better at that next game.”

The Lightning went ahead 1-0 just 1:47 into the game when Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk mishandled the puck and Tyler Johnson corralled it and found Palat for the opening tally.

On the second goal, Palat was able to skate into the low slot and tip a shot from the point past Rask. The Bruins didn’t make Palat’s job hard and allowed the shot from the point to make its way to the front of the net without being blocked.

Cirelli’s goal was the weakest tally the B’s gave up. He skated untouched down the slot, got off a shot from in close and then was allowed to take a hack at the rebound, which resulted in the puck getting past Rask for a two-goal Tampa Bay lead.

The Bruins defended the slot well most of the season, and they have the physicality and hockey intelligence to defend this area against highly skilled opponents. They just need to pay more attention to detail and make the right, simple play under pressure. These mistakes are correctable, now it’s about looking at the video and devising a game plan to produce better results Friday in Game 4.

“We need to defend better. Part of that is intensity, urgency, pick your word,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We didn’t have it. You got to manage puck first and then once you don’t have it anymore you got to have a certain level of structure and urgency to get it back. And we didn’t.

“I think the will is there with the group. I don’t doubt that. They’re trying to be physical and play hard, but at the end of the day we made some mistakes in front of our own net. We’ve got to get back to what made us successful and play smart hockey.”

