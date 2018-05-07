Lightning Dominate 5-On-5 Play In Second-Round Series Win Over Bruins

After a promising start to their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Boston Bruins seemingly had their season ended in a flash.

The Lightning ripped off four straight wins over the Bruins after dropping Game 1, with the nail in the coffin coming via Sunday afternoon’s 3-1 Game 5 victory at Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay dominated Boston in most areas throughout the series, but none was more glaring than the Bolts’ play during 5-on-5 action.

