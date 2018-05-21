Lightning Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Final Game 6 Online

The Tampa Bay Lightning will become the first team since 1975 to clinch a conference final after losing the first two games at home if they win Monday night’s Game 6 in Washington.
The Capitals have lost three straight games, putting their season on the brink of elimination. A victory for the Bolts would send them to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2015.
Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Capitals Game 6 online.
When: Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
