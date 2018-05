Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Can the Capitals finally get back to the Stanley Cup finals?

They’ll have a chance to do so Wednesday in a decisive Game 7 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning. After claiming the first two games of the series, the Caps proceeded to drop the ensuing three, but staved off elimination by winning Game 6 on Monday.

Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Capitals Game 7 online.

When: Wednesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live