Lightning Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 4 Online

With a win in Game 4 on Thursday, the Washington Capitals can take a 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals.

Or, you know, Tampa could repeat what it did in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Face a 2-0 series deficit, the Lightning went on the road and picked up a huge 4-2 victory to narrow the Caps’ lead in the series to 2-1. And if Steven Stamkos and Co. can rise to the occasion again in Game 4, they’ll head back home all tied up.

Still, the Capitals have been the better team this series, and you can bet they’ll bring their A-Game to Capital One Arena.

Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Capitals Game 4 online:

When: Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports