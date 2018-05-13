Liverpool Crushes Brighton, Finishes Fourth In Premier League Standings

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

A comprehensive 4-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion sealed a top-four finish for Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Reds went into Sunday’s game at Anfield knowing that a draw would be sufficient to secure UEFA Champions League qualification, but an impressive display ensured they rounded off their domestic commitments in 2017-18 in style.

Mohamed Salah’s 32nd top-flight goal of the campaign — a new record for a 38-game season — put Jurgen Klopp’s side in front midway through the first half, and Dejan Lovren’s powerful header made it two before the break.

Dominic Solanke and Andy Robertson both scored their first goals for the club — the former’s an emphatic finish that rattled in off the crossbar, the latter’s a controlled half-volley five minutes from full time — in the second half, as Liverpool cemented fourth place in comfort.

Next stop: Kiev.