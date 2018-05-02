Roma Vs. Liverpool: Reds Reach Champions League Final Despite Loss

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool will contest the UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid after completing a 7-6 aggregate victory over AS Roma, despite a 4-2 defeat Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sadio Mane’s early finish was wiped out by a hugely unfortunate James Milner own goal, but Georginio Wijnaldum soon nodded in from close range to leave the Serie A side four behind overall at halftime.

Edin Dzeko punctuated a concerted spell of pressure from the hosts after the interval, but the Reds dug in, and Radja Nainggolan’s late double had no effect on the series’ outcome.

So Jurgen Klopp’s team march on to a first appearance at the summit of European club soccer since 2007, and Real await them May 26 in Kiev later this month.