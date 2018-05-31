Looking At LeBron James’ (Potential) Free Agency From Celtics’ Perspective

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you ask the pundits, oddsmakers and most fans, there might be no more than four games left in LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers career.

The Buckeye State’s savior will try to pull off his greatest accomplishment yet when he leads the Cavs into battle against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The Warriors are heavy, heavy favorites in the two teams’ fourth consecutive Finals meeting, however, and just about no one is giving Cleveland a chance, James’ brilliance be damned.

If and when Cleveland comes up short, LeBron will have a very important decision on his hands. The superstar is reportedly expected to opt out of his contract and become the biggest free agent in sports.

Where will James ultimately land? Here are the most recent odds via BetOnline.ag.

Stays with Cleveland +175

Philadelphia 76ers +175

Houston Rockets +250

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Golden State Warriors +1600

Miami Heat +2000

Los Angeles Clippers +2500

There’s plenty to unpack, but let’s look at this from the Boston Celtics’ perspective. The Celtics just took LeBron and the Cavs to seven games before ultimately falling flat in the deciding contest. But the future is bright in Boston, and with better health, the Celtics figure to be in the mix for at least a few more years.

That likely means more horn tangling with James wherever he ends up. Looking at the favorites, we decided to rank his top potential landing spots on which would be most interesting from a Celtics perspective.

To the list:

4. Cleveland Cavaliers

Staying in Cleveland honestly is the most boring possible outcome. It’s probably, despite the odds, the least likely, too. The Cavs’ roster is a hard meh, and the No. 8 pick might not be good enough to get a game-changing player or enough to swing a huge trade. But really, it’s a “been there, done that” kind of thing.

3. Houston Rockets

Golden State’s Western Conference dominance would be in serious jeopardy if it had to deal with the three-headed monster of LeBron, Chris Paul and James Harden. An NBA Finals matchup between LeBron’s Rockets and the Celtics would have no shortage of intrigue, if for no other reason than it’s not Cleveland-Golden State again. Houston (or L.A.) would also technically be best for the Celtics and their fans as it would get LeBron out of the Eastern Conference.

2. Philadelphia 76ers

We’ll be honest: This one felt far more likely a few days ago when we didn’t know about Bryan Colangelo’s apparent side gig as a professional troll. Alas, you have to imagine the Sixers will figure that out (perhaps at Colangelo’s expense) and get back on track. It’s hard to argue “The Process” isn’t working, and the Sixers should be viewed as Boston’s top competition in the East moving forward. There’s already some beef between the two teams, and adding LeBron to the mix will only intensify those feelings.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Gotta have it. We all know the Celtics-Lakers rivalry is one of the best in sports, and James landing in La-La Land might kick off the next chapter. The Lakers have some work to do before they’re in a position where NBA Finals trips are expected, but landing LeBron would go a long way in improving their chances. And if LeBron picks L.A., it’s widely expected that Paul George will join him, and you’ve got a budding superteam. As an added bonus, there’s always the chance this thing goes completely sideways, resulting in unparalleled schadenfreude for C’s fans. Imagine a cantankerous situation where LeBron gets annoyed with Lonzo Ball, and then LaVar Ball feels the need to get involved? It’s a win-win.