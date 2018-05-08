Marcus Morris Has Perfect Response To Game 4 Squabble With Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid wasn’t making many friends with the Boston Celtics on Monday evening.
The Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination in their second-round NBA playoff series by beating the Boston Celtics 103-92 in Game 4, and in the process Embiid got in a few dustups.
He first got into a bit of an altercation with Celtics guard Terry Rozier in the second quarter, but he was at the center of a tense moment in the third as well. After jawing at C’s forward Marcus Morris, Morris responded by flashing a 3-0 gesture multiple times at Embiid, a signal of Boston’s series advantage at that point.
After the game, Morris was asked about the ordeal, and he had a pretty good response.
The two foes will meet again in Game 5 on Wednesday.
