Marcus Morris Has Perfect Response To Game 4 Squabble With Joel Embiid

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Joel Embiid wasn’t making many friends with the Boston Celtics on Monday evening.

The Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination in their second-round NBA playoff series by beating the Boston Celtics 103-92 in Game 4, and in the process Embiid got in a few dustups.

He first got into a bit of an altercation with Celtics guard Terry Rozier in the second quarter, but he was at the center of a tense moment in the third as well. After jawing at C’s forward Marcus Morris, Morris responded by flashing a 3-0 gesture multiple times at Embiid, a signal of Boston’s series advantage at that point.

After the game, Morris was asked about the ordeal, and he had a pretty good response.

Marcus Morris on his altercation with Embiid: “I know I wouldn’t say a damn word if I was down 3-1.” — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) May 8, 2018

The two foes will meet again in Game 5 on Wednesday.