Marcus Morris Makes Boastful Claim Ahead Of Series Vs. LeBron James, Cavs

The Boston Celtics had their hands full in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs in trying to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, but the Eastern Conference finals present a whole new challenge for the C’s.

Boston will take on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the ECF for a second consecutive season. James has taken his game to another level this postseason, averaging 34.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and nine assists through 11 games in the first two rounds. But luckily for the C’s, they have one of the best LeBron-stoppers in the league on their roster.

Well, that’s at least what Marcus Morris is saying.

During the Celtics’ practice session Saturday afternoon, Morris expressed a heap of self-confidence while talking about defending James.

“Personally, I think (I’m) probably the best guy defending him in the league, outside of Kawhi,” Morris said, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

Don’t think Morris is getting overconfident heading into the Celtics-Cavs matchup, though. The veteran forward followed up his boastful quote by explaining just tough it is to shut down The King.

Because you guys are freaking out about this quote, here’s another one from Marcus Morris today: “One person can’t defend LeBron, that’s obvious.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2018

Brad Stevens seemingly has pushed all the right buttons throughout the playoffs, so it will be interesting to see what the Celtics coach comes up with in trying to subdue James.