Marcus Morris Offers Blunt Self-Assessment Of Game 3 Defense On LeBron James

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Morris boasted about his ability to defend LeBron James heading into the Eastern Conference finals. While the Boston Celtics forward did a good job on King James in the first two games of the series, the same can’t be said for Saturday’s Game 3.

Morris proved to be no match for James, who put up 27 points and dished out 12 assists in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-86 win over the Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena. During Sunday’s shootaround in Cleveland, Morris owned up to his ineffectiveness against James in Game 3.

“I did a s—t job defensively against LeBron,” Morris said, per ESPN’s Michele Steele.

Here’s a better look at how James fared against Morris in the first two games of the series vs. the third:

Marcus Morris said today, “I did a (expletive) job defensively against LeBron.” LeBron scored more points and made the same number of FG when defended by Morris in Game 3 as he did in Games 1 and 2 combined. pic.twitter.com/KhVaIk64Oo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2018

In fairness to Morris, you only can keep James in check for so long. Not to mention, the Cavs’ role players finally stepped up Saturday to help earn their first win of the series. But if James scores and facilitates at ease in Monday’s Game 4, the series likely will be knotted at two games apiece before it heads back to Boston.