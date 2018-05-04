Marcus Morris Roasts Kevin Hart, Philly After Celtics’ Game 2 Victory

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Whether Kevin Hart is funny or not remains subject for debate.

What isn’t debatable, however, is that Hart’s trip to Boston on Thursday didn’t go quite as he had planned.

The popular comedian/actor sat courtside at TD Garden to watch his Philadelphia 76ers lose 108-103 to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Unsurprisingly, Hart had the cameras on him throughout the night.

Exhibit A:

Yeah, that celebration didn’t age well.

After the Celtics’ win, which gave Boston 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series, C’s forward Marcus Morris was asked about Hart’s antics during the game. That set the stage for a pretty great troll on Morris’ part.

“Kevin Hart’s a funny dude,” Morris said. “It’s even funnier he’s gotta go back to Philly with an L.”

Well played, Marcus. Well played.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Hart eventually gets the last laugh.