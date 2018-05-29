Marcus Morris Unsure About How He Fits With Celtics For 2018-19 Season

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Marcus Morris understands the situation.

Although he was very valuable to the Celtics this season, averaging 13.6 points per game while providing defensive versatility, Boston figures to enter the 2018-19 campaign with a loaded roster that could cut into his playing time.

“I’m just not sure,” Morris told The Boston Globe in the wake of the Celtics being eliminated by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. “There’s going to be a lot of players next year, so I’m not 100 percent sure where I fit totally yet. It’s just something I’m still kind of wary about.”

Morris, who was acquired last offseason in a trade with the Detroit Pistons, took on more responsibility as injuries mounted for Boston. It’ll be interesting to see how head coach Brad Stevens uses the veteran forward with Gordon Hayward back from his leg injury and Jayson Tatum emerging as a star.

Morris averaged 26.8 minutes per game this season — his lowest total since the 2014-15 season — and that number might decrease, although the 28-year-old remains under contract for one more year and still should carve out an important role off Boston’s bench moving forward.

“Playing in Boston is special,” Morris said Monday, per The Kansas City Star. “I’ve been around a lot of places, but Boston has definitely been my favorite.”

Morris, the 14th overall pick in 2011, has played for the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns in addition to the Pistons and Celtics.