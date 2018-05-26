Marcus Smart’s Expectations For Game 7 Vs. Cavs Are Peak Marcus Smart

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart’s game never has been one of finesse.

The Boston Celtics guard takes great pride in being the hardest-working player on the floor. While the 24-year-old rarely stuffs the stat sheet, he makes his presence known in each game with tenacious defense and an unmatched will to win.

After the Celtics’ loss Friday night to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, Smart stressed the mindset his team must have for Sunday night’s Game 7 at TD Garden.

And let’s just say it’s one of the most Marcus Smart things that Marcus Smart ever has said.

“It’s not going to be pretty,” Smart said, per ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “You got to be able to get down and get dirty. You can’t go out and try to look pretty. You have to be ready for a dogfight.

“We got to be ready to come up with our nose bloodied. We got to be ready to come out with our mouth bloodied. We have to come out ready to fight.”

Based on all that’s transpired over the course of the season, it’s hard to imagine the Celtics not abiding by this mindset in a do-or-die contest. Boston has dealt with a fair share of adversity throughout the campaign, and it’s safe to assume the C’s will leave it all on the floor with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.