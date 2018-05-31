Martellus Bennett Addresses ‘Patriots Don’t Have Fun’ Notion In Way Only He Could

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

After ex-Patriots linebacker Cassius Marsh ripped into New England, claiming he hated his time there and didn’t have fun, multiple Patriots, both past and present, since have offered their take on life in Foxborough.

Among them, retired tight end Martellus Bennett.

Bennett played one season and change for the Patriots, winning Super Bowl LI with them. Known for his unique way of thinking, Bennett weighed in Thursday on the ongoing “fun” debate surrounding the Patriots on Twitter, uniquely articulating it in a way only he could.

Fun is relative. Some people have fun skydiving others find it terrifying. Some people find clubs fun others find dinner parties fun. Some folks find sex fun others think it's miserable. It's all relative — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

Just because I don't like country music that much doesn't mean it isn't great to others. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

Thoughts are supposed to be singular but these days they tend to come from group thinking. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

After defining fun, Bennett shifted to his own experience, then provided some defense for Marsh.

After losing for 10 years I found winning extremely fun. What it took to become a winner wasn't fun but the results were sand the guys I won with were plenty fun. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

You can't get mad at Cassius for saying it wasn't fun for him. Those are his truths. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

I mean the team slogan is #NoDaysOff lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) May 31, 2018

So long as Bill Belichick is coaching the team, it is unlikely this discussion is going to fade anytime soon.

But what has become clear over recent days is that everyone’s perception is a little different, and that there is no cut-and-dry answer to this debate.