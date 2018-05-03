Matt Grzelcyk Explains His Costly Mistake On Lightning’s First Game 3 Goal

BOSTON — Matt Grzelcyk has been a pleasant surprise for the Boston Bruins all season, but the rookie defenseman turned in a blunder Wednesday night that he’d certainly like to forget.

Less than two minutes into Game 3 of the Boston Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Grzelcyk failed to corral a bouncing puck that the Bolts quickly jumped on for the game’s opening goal.

It didn’t get much better for the Bruins after that, as the Lightning kept their foot on the gas and cruised to a 4-1 victory at TD Garden. After the game, Grzelcyk explained what went wrong in his costly mistake.

“Yeah, just trying to gap up,” Grzelcyk said. “Puck kind of felt like it back-spun on me on the ice. Thought maybe it went behind me, so just took my eye off the puck I guess and they capitalized because they’re a good team. Obviously not the way you want to start a game. It was tough bouncing back after that.”

Tampa Bay doubled its lead 1:33 later and never looked back. While head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t exactly view Grzelcyk’s mishap as catastrophic, the 24-year-old took blame for getting the B’s off to a less-than-stellar start.

“That’s on me,” Grzelcyk said. “That can’t happen to start a game especially. We really needed to come out harder and get pucks deep. I thought we were able to do that, but by the time we started to do that it was already 2-0. Just need to bounce back for Game 4.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports