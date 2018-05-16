Matt Light Voted Into Patriots Hall of Fame, Beating Out Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Light is headed to The Hall.

Light was announced Wednesday as the newest member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame, beating out former teammates Richard Seymour and Mike Vrabel in a fan vote. The former offensive tackle’s induction ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 29.

Welcome to #TheHall, @LightFoundation! Matt Light announced as 2018 @Patriots Hall of Fame Inductee: https://t.co/VfpSkVpIlk pic.twitter.com/AAH6bWskVl — The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon (@TheHall) May 16, 2018

A second-round draft pick in 2001, Light protected quarterback Tom Brady’s blind side for 11 seasons, starting 153 games for New England before retiring in 2012. He started all 16 games in seven of his seasons, was a three-time Pro Bowler, earned one first-team All-Pro selection and played in five Super Bowls, winning three.

“For 11 seasons, Matt’s many accomplishments, both on and off the field, made him the consummate Patriot,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “His contributions helped the Patriots become champions on the field and in the community. For more than a decade, Matt fearlessly protected Tom Brady’s blind side and played an immeasurably important role in delivering three Super Bowl titles and five conference championships.

“As proud as I am of Matt’s many contributions to those championship teams, I truly believe that his lasting legacy will be measured by the many positive things he and his wife, Susie, have done to help others in the community. Their investment in the lives of children will pay dividends for generations to come.”

Light, 40, is the seventh member of a Patriots championship team to be enshrined in the franchise’s Hall of Fame, joining cornerback Ty Law, quarterback Drew Bledsoe, running back Kevin Faulk, wide receiver Troy Brown and linebackers Willie McGinest and Tedy Bruschi.