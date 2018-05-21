Matt Patricia’s Lions Claim Wide Receiver Off Waivers From Patriots

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Wide receiver Chris Lacy has a new home after being in limbo for the weekend.

The Detroit Lions claimed Lacy off waivers from the New England Patriots. The Patriots waived Lacy on Friday when they re-signed guard Jason King.

Lacy is an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oklahoma State. He originally signed with the Patriots after the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver caught 63 passes for 920 yards with five touchdowns in his four-year college career. He had just 20 catches for 264 yards with one touchdown as a senior.

Lacy ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in March.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia is a former Patriots defensive coordinator. Lions general manager Bob Quinn is an ex-Patriots front office executive.