Mexico Soccer Team Announces World Cup 2018 Preliminary Squad

Mexico’s hopes for summer bliss will rest on the shoulders of these players.

Juan Carlos Osorio, head coach of Mexico’s national soccer team, announced Monday at a press conference his preliminary 28-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mexico will start training camp Monday ahead of pre-World Cup exhibition games it will play in the coming weeks against Wales and Scotland.

28 guerreros buscarán cumplir su meta de llegar a Rusia. Solo un paso más los aleja de lograr el sueño. 🏆 Conócelos. 👇🏼#NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/XJqB5bY3Br — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 14, 2018

Here are the three goalkeepers on Mexico’s preliminary squad.

#LaListaDeOsorio: Porteros: Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Jesús Corona 🇲🇽🗒 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 14, 2018

Here are the defenders in contention for spots on Mexico’s World Cup team.

Mexico legend Rafa Marquez is among Mexico’s midfielders.

#LaListaDeOsorio: Medios: Molina, Márquez, Héctor Herrera, Jona Dos Santos, Guardado, Erick Gutiérrez, Fabián, Gio 🇲🇽🗒 🔴Toda la info, EN VIVO 👉🏼 https://t.co/pG94KKhCow — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 14, 2018

Mexico will rely on these forwards to handle the bulk of the goal-scoring duties.

Chivas forward Rodolfo Pizarro is the highest-profile omission from Osorio’s preliminary list.

Osorio said he’ll finalize his official 23-man World Cup team by June 4, just five days before Mexico plays Denmark in its final warm-up game, according to Goal.com’s John Arnold.

Mexico was drawn into World Cup Group F, where it will meet Germany, Sweden and South Korea.