Mexico Soccer’s Nestor Araujo Out Of World Cup 2018 Due To Knee Injury

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

The clock simply has ticked too fast for Nestor Araujo.

The Mexico defender will miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup due to knee tendonitis, Mexico’s soccer federation announced Wednesday in a statement. Araujo has been a regular starter for Mexico for the past two-plus years, and his withdrawal from El Tri’s squad robs it of its top center backs ahead of the tournament.

“The player will leave the Mexican national team camp because of a tendonitis,” Mexico’s statement read. “Nestor Araujo will return to his club and the Santos Laguna medical staff will determine the next steps in his recovery.”

Araujo originally injured his knee March 27 during Mexico’s 1-0 exhibition game loss to Croatia. He underwent surgery and was hoping to recover in time to feature for Santos Laguna in the Liga MX (Mexican league) playoffs. His knee prevented him from doing so and now has cost the 26-year-old the chance to play in the World Cup for the first time in his career.

Hugo Ayala, Edson Alvarez and Oswaldo Alanis are the top contenders to replace Araujo on Mexico’s final 23-man World Cup squad, accoridng to Goal.com’s Jon Arnold.

Mexico will begin its World Cup on June 17 in its Group F opener against Germany.