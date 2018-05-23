Miami Sports Anchor Exposes Mario Chalmers For Lying About Old Heat Play

Fair warning to current or former Miami athletes: avoid lying at all costs.

Unless, of course, you want Steve Shapiro on your trail.

The WSVN-TV reporter went on air Monday night and completely exposed former Miami Heat guard Mario Chalmers for lying about something totally irrelevant. Essentially, Chalmers, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, took credit for sparking a 2010 Heat play involving LeBron James and Dwyane Wade that produced an iconic photo.

Wade told me this is the one photo he will ask LeBron to sign that he’ll hang in his house when he’s retired. https://t.co/epRVYEONoU — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 21, 2018

There was just one problem, though: Chalmers was on the bench during the play.

Watch Shapiro bust Chalmers in the video below:

ICYMI: Last night, @sshapiro7 BUSTED @mchalmers15 lying in the comments section of @BleacherReport about the origins of the iconic @DwyaneWade & @KingJames picture. This is the best investigative journalism we've done in…well…EVER. pic.twitter.com/4rHD9HHcqY — 7 Sports Xtra (@7SportsXtra) May 22, 2018

Well done, Steve.

It’s hard to fathom Chalmers’ motivations for lying about something so inconsequential. Although, it remains possible he simply was thinking about a different play altogether.

Either way, Shapiro is on him like white on rice.

