Mitch Moreland may not be in the lineup Friday night, but the first baseman has been crushing the ball this season.

Expected to be a platoon player, Moreland already has played in 22 games, posting a stellar .323 batting average with four home runs and six doubles.

To hear Steve Lyons, Tom Caron and Dennis Eckersley discuss Moreland, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images