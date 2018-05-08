MLB London Press Conference Live Stream: Watch Major Announcement Online

Major League Baseball is expected to make a major announcement Tuesday.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and London mayor Sadiq Khan are set to hold a joint press conference in London to disclose what could be a landmark moment for the sport.

Khan announced the press conference last week but would not divulge the nature of the announcement.

You won’t want to miss a moment of history, and you can see the announcement live via the player above starting at 7:30 a.m.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images