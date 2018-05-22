MLB Odds: Red Sox Heavy Road Betting Favorites Against Rays

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

After taking three of four games from the Baltimore Orioles over the weekend, the Boston Red Sox open a three-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday as heavy -215 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston capped its series victory over the Orioles with a 5-0 win as heavy home chalk to improve to 5-1 in six outings ahead of Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Rays betting matchup at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox continued their high-scoring ways against Baltimore, outscoring the Orioles by a 21-12 margin, and have now scored five or more runs in 16 of their past 20 outings. That impressive run production, though, has not translated into consistent results in totals betting, with the UNDER going 2-1-1 over the weekend, and 10-8-2 in Boston’s past 20 contests.

The club’s recent strong play brought a halt to a 3-5 run and has enabled them to keep pace with the New York Yankees in the battle for top spot in the AL East standings. But the Red Sox have dipped slightly on the World Series odds over the past 10 days, falling to +700 from +600, and have watched as the Yankees have climbed past them to a +525 wager.

The Red Sox also find themselves looking up at New York on the odds to win the AL East. Boston had seized the top of the divisional odds during its 17-2 start out of the gate this season, but now sit as a +110 bet to win a third straight AL East pennant, while the Yankees have returned to the top of the odds as -160 favorites.

Boston can help its own cause this week in Tampa Bay, where they have posted wins in seven of nine visits, including picking up victories in three of four in a season-opening series with the Rays.

However, the Red Sox will be facing a Rays squad that returns home from an 11-game road trip on a 7-2 run and as +185 underdog for Tuesday’s contest.

Tampa Bay has shown marked improvement since opening its campaign with just four wins in its first 17 outings. While the Rays’ tendency to produce streaky results remain, the club has gone 18-10 in 28 games since, including their current 7-2 run, which has lifted them past the Toronto Blue Jays into third place in the AL East.

The Rays, though, have lost three straight under the dome at Tropicana Field and own a meagre 8-10 home record this season.