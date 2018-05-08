MLB Odds: Red Sox Pegged As Underdogs In Series Opener Against Yankees

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports

First place in the American League East will be on the line when the Boston Red Sox open a three-game series with the red-hot New York Yankees on Tuesday as +187 underdogs on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston enjoyed a day off Monday after topping the Texas Rangers 6-1 as -250 road chalk Sunday, extending the team’s current win streak to three games and maintaining its slender one-game lead over New York in the divisional standings going into Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Yankees betting matchup at Yankee Stadium.

Overall, the Red Sox took three of four from the Rangers over the weekend to continue what has been an impressive run on the road this season. The club has posted series wins in five of six road series to date and has amassed a 14-5 overall road record, including wins in five of its past six away from Fenway Park.

The Red Sox also found their offensive groove in Texas, outscoring the Rangers by a 17-7 margin in their three victories after dropping an 11-5 decision as -148 favorites in the series opener, and have averaged six runs per game in their past seven outings overall.

Boston will have its hands full with a Yankees team that starts the week riding a six-game win streak and opens the series as a heavy -202 home favorite with Luis Severino on the mound. The Yankees are coming off a series sweep of the Cleveland Indians, capped by a 7-4 victory Sunday as -128 home favorites that lifted them to 15-1 in their past 16 outings.

The Yankees’ current tear marks a dramatic turnaround after they stumbled out of the gate to a 6-7 start, during which they tallied consecutive wins on just two occasions. New York’s potent offense has taken center stage during the club’s hot streak, averaging 6.13 runs per game, and scoring seven or more runs on nine occasions.

Despite those impressive numbers the Yankees have produced uneven results at the sportsbooks with the OVER going just 4-7 in their past 11 games in totals betting. However, they have made steady gains on the World Series odds, climbing to +650 after dipping to +1200 during their early-season swoon.

The Yankees also have held the edge in recent dates with Boston, winning five of nine, and have dominated the Red Sox in recent meetings between the rivals at Yankee Stadium. Boston is just 4-10 in its past 14 road dates with New York and was held to three or fewer runs in eight of those contests.