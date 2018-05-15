Robinson Cano Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For Diuretic

Photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images

UPDATE (2:22 p.m. ET): Robinson Cano officially has been suspended 80 games without pay, effective immediately, for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy after testing positive for the diuretic Furosemide.

The Seattle Mariners star released a statement Tuesday accepting the suspension but insisting he didn’t know he was taking a banned substance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Robinson Cano’s 2018 season has taken a drastic turn for the worse.

The Seattle Mariners second baseman will be suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s drug policy, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal confirmed Tuesday via a source.

Hector Gomez of the Dominican Republic television network Z101 Digital was the first to report that Cano would be suspended for steroid use. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Cano wasn’t caught with a performance-enhancing drug, however.

Cano suspension is for a diuretic, which is seen as a masking agent. suspension is treated as a PED tho. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 15, 2018

The news comes just two days after Cano fractured a bone in his right hand when he was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list and was expected to miss an extended amount of time.

According to MLB’s drug policy, a player can serve his 80-game suspension while on the disabled list, meaning it’s still possible Cano could return to the Mariners in mid-August if he’s healthy. He’ll still lose a lot of money, though.

$11,851,852: What Robinson Cano would lose in salary from an 80-game suspension. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 15, 2018

The 35-year-old veteran had been hitting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs through 39 games before his injury.