MLB Rumors: These Two Teams Are Front-Runners To Land Manny Machado

Manny Machado’s departure from the Baltimore Orioles is starting to feel more like a “when” rather than an “if.”

Machado is in the final year of his contract with Baltimore, and most are expecting the lowly Orioles to swing a trade for the 25-year-old before the deadline to avoid losing him in free agency for nothing.

While the Machado rumor mill has yet to really heat up, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi shed some light on the situation during an appearance Thursday on FOX Sports 1’s “MLB Whiparound.”

“The two teams to watch for Machado I believe: the Cubs and the Indians,” Morosi said, per NJ.com’s Mike Rosenstein.

Morosi’s report is interesting, as both teams currently boast strong pairings on the left side of the infield. That said, Chicago likely would be willing to move Addison Russell in order to bring in Machado, while Cleveland would be forced to make a decision on Jose Ramirez in order to pair Machado with Francisco Lindor.

While Morosi only listed two teams in his recent report, it’s hard to imagine Machado doesn’t have a long list of suitors chomping at the bit to acquire him.