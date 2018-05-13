Mohamed Salah Sets Premier League Goals Record For Season With 32

Mohamed Salah now is the king of Premier League goal scorers.

The Liverpool forward scored his 32nd Premier League goal of the season, setting a record for most goals under the competition’s current 38-game forward. Salah took ownership of the record in the 26th minute against Brighton.

Alan Shearer (1995-96), Cristiano Ronaldo (2007-08) and Luis Suarez (2013-14), shared the record prior to this season. Shearer congratulated Salah on Sunday, minutes after he scored his record-setting goal.

32 goals for #PL record-breaker @MoSalah The very best – including @alanshearer – are offering you their congratulations pic.twitter.com/SENXhJyYqc — Premier League (@premierleague) May 13, 2018

Salah also looks set to beat Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the race for the Premier League’s Golden Boot, which is awarded to the top goal scorer for the season. Kane has 29 goals and trails Salah by three.

Premier League teams played 42-game schedules between 1992 and 1995. Andy Cole (1994) and Shearer (1995) hold the record under the old format with 34 goals.

Liverpool leads Brighton 3-0 in the second half of their final game of the season, and Salah still has time to pass Cole and Shearer outright.

