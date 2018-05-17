Mookie Betts ‘For Sure’ Open To Bowling Career After Life In Baseball

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s no secret that Mookie Betts is a talented baseball player.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is slugging .353 with 13 home runs, 28 RBIs and eight stolen bases through the 2018 campaign thus far.

But the 25-year-old also has a knack for bowling and even bowled a perfect game back in November at the Professional Bowlers Association’s World Series of Bowling.

So, does Betts see a future in bowling once his career in baseball comes to an end many, many years from now?

“Yeah, for sure,” Betts told YES Network’s Matthew Stucko. “I’ve been doing it for a long time and it’s something I definitely enjoy, and maybe another way to try and make some money.”

Check out the entire interview with Betts below where he talks about his golf swing and how many rounds he’d last in the ring with former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather: