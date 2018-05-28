Mookie Betts Injury: Alex Cora Offers Timetable For Red Sox Star’s Return

Don’t worry, Boston Red Sox fans: Mookie Betts is OK.

Betts was a late scratch from Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves with left-side tightness. And prior to Monday’s series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging update on the star outfielder.

“He’ll be fine,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “(Tuesday) might be a day that he would come back.”

To hear more from Cora, watch the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images