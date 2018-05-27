Mookie Betts Injury: Alex Cora Shares Update On Red Sox Right Fielder

Mookie Betts was all set to start Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, but a late lineup scratch took the Boston Red Sox right fielder out of the contest.

Betts’ missed game was due to tightness in his left side. After Boston’s 7-1 loss to Atlanta, manager Alex Cora revealed Betts sustained the injury prior to the series finale and that the team will take it day by day.

For a full update on Betts from Cora, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports