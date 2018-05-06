Mookie Betts Injury: Red Sox Star Exits Game After Falling On Wrist

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox and their fans are holding their collective breath.

Star right fielder Mookie Betts exited in the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Texas Rangers after falling awkward on his right wrist. Betts was running from first to second base after Andrew Benintendi hit a grounder to first, and was hit on the shoulder by a ball thrown by Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman.

After being hit on the shoulder, Betts dove into second, but came up noticeably favoring his right wrist. He stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning, but was removed after the final out.

Swihart enters the game in LF, Benintendi moves to CF, and JBJ shifts to RF. Betts has exited the game. — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 6, 2018

Betts, of course, is off to a torrid start to the 2018 season. He currently leads all of Major League Baseball with 13 home runs while also sporting a sparkling .355 batting average.

The Sox can ill-afford to lose their All-Star leadoff man for an extended period of time, especially with the New York Yankees breathing down their necks in the American League East standings.