Mookie Betts Makes Jaw-Dropping Catch To Save Run In Red Sox-Blue Jays

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mookie Betts is ridiculous.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder has been one of — if not the best — hitters in Major League Baseball this season. Given his absurd production at the plate, it’s easy to forget Betts is one of the game’s best defensive outfielders, too.

Well, let’s just he offered a gentle reminder Sunday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays.

*Pretends to be shocked that Mookie did something great* pic.twitter.com/GDUVQZxFdP — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 13, 2018

As NESN’s Dave O’Brien noted, Betts’ play came in fair territory, and prevented Toronto from scoring its first run of the game. The 25-year-old also came up the next inning and scored a run after leading the frame with a single.

Just your average day at the office for one of the best baseball players on planet Earth.