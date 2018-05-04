Mookie Betts’ Scorching Hot Start Has Impressed On All Levels

If you haven’t heard by now, Mookie Betts is one of the best players in Major League Baseball and has been on fire to begin 2018.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder clubbed three home runs in Wednesday’s win over the Kansas City Royals, giving him a major-league leading 11 on the season.

Betts, who was originally drafted as a second baseman, has found a home in right field as a perennial Gold Glove winner.

To hear NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons, Dennis Eckersley and The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier discuss Betts, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images